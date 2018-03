ST. LOUIS, MO – Luke Bryan is playing Busch Stadium this summer during his “What Makes You Country Tour.” He will be joined on August 25th by special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen & DJ ROCK.

FOX 2 News in the morning will have tickets to give away all next week (March 19 – 23) before they go on sale Friday, March 23.

More information: http://cardinals.com/luke