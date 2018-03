Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. - One man was injured in a late night rolling gun battle in East St. Louis. Police say someone in a car opened fire at the victim's car, leading to a brief pursuit.

It ended about 11:15 p.m. at Piggott Avenue and 13th Street. The shooter got away.

The victim drove himself to the East St. Louis Police Department for help and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.