× Man sentenced for possessing illegal drugs, child porn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A Sioux City man has been imprisoned for possessing illegal drugs and child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Jose Ortega-Ramirez was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 7{ years. He also must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison. He’d pleaded guilty on Nov. 1.

Police say they intercepted a package from Mexico containing nearly 291 grams (10.26 ounces) of cocaine addressed to Ortega-Ramirez’s apartment. Police executed a controlled delivery, then searched Ortega-Ramirez’s home and found the package. He also admitted to having images of a nude minor.