More of Chicago River to be dyed green this St. Pat’s Day

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers say they’re extending the length of the Chicago River that they dye green for the annual event.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the one block extension west to State Street means that hundreds of more spectators will be able to watch the dyeing from downtown bridges over the river starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday. The longer route will require adding a third boat to help pour the dye mixture into the river.

The tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green for the holiday rates to 1962 and was the idea of Chicago Plumbers Union business manager Stephen Bailey. Parade organizers say the powder used is a secret recipe and is environmentally safe.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune