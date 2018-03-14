Neighborhood on edge after girl is approached by unknown man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - “It’s very scary because I walk through here almost every day,” resident Emily Richie said.

Ferguson resident Emily Richie is on high alert after a potential abduction just a couple of homes away from where she lives.

“It’s so quiet in this area,” she said. “Just to know something like that happened close.”

That narrow escape happened here in the 200 block of Robert Ave in Ferguson, just in front of Jeske Park.

Police Chief Delrish Moss says a 17-year-old girl was walking to a grocery store when an unknown man driving a 2005 BMW SUV approached her.

“Man gets out of a car, he stops and sort of blocks her path and he tells her something along the lines of ‘we can do things you and your boyfriend can’t do’ or something like that he says to her,” the chief said.

The girl, visibility showing nervousness, continued the conversation until a Good Samaritan who lives nearby saw the awkward conversation and intervened.

“[The neighbor] Sort of drew attention away from her to herself and as a result of that he got back in his car and he left,” Moss said.

The chief says he isn’t sure of the man’s intent but is hoping to get in touch with him to find out.

Until he speaks with the unknown man, Moss is asking everyone to keep their eyes open for themselves and an eye out for others.

“One thing is have this conversation with your children, but secondly also watch what they’re doing in the house,” Chief Moss said. “Often times it’s not the car that comes up and snatches a person it’s the person that gets into your child’s head!”

If you are or someone you know has been approached by a car matching the description in this story, you are encouraged to contact Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.