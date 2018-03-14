× Pattonville students get ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to cover President Trump’s visit

ST. LOUIS, MO- President Donald Trump’s Wednesday visit to St. Louis is being documented by journalists from around the region and the country, a press corps that today includes high school journalists.

As the Commander in Chief landed at St. Louis Lambert International airport, students from Pattonville High School’s journalism program were on the ground to cover it.

Brian Heyman, the school’s journalism teacher made the arrangements through the White House Press Office and had Co-Editors Brittany Bell and Lorelei Ryan, and Yearbook Photo Editor Madison Brown at work Wednesday.

The student trio took photos and documented their experience in ways that surpised Heyman. “I never knew the girls enjoyed vlogging,” he said, of their posts to an audience on Snapchat.

Check out the team’s coverage on Facebook, online and Instagram.