Pink at the Rink: Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The City of Boston is getting pounded with a massive snowstorm. Hopefully, the Bruins can dig themselves out in time for their game a week from tonight against the Blues at Scottrade Center. It's going to be a special night, not only because the Blues are continuing their playoff push, but it's Pink at the Rink night!

Angella Sharpe is the in-game host at Scottrade during the games. She stopped by FOX 2 News in the Morning with what's in store.

$5 of every ticket sold through this theme night will go to the fight against breast cancer with proceeds benefiting the Siteman Cancer Center and Susan G. Komen - St. Louis.

Pink at the Rink: Breast Cancer Awareness Night

7:00pm Wednesday, March 21st

Bruins vs Blues

Scottrade Center

To learn more visit: www.StLouisBlues.com/tickets/theme