× Prostitution bust at Mt. Vernon massage parlor

MT. VERNON, Ill. – Mt. Vernon police conducted an undercover operation at a local massage parlor and arrested a suspected prostitute at the business.

According to a spokesperson for the Mt. Vernon Police Department, detectives went to the Yin Yin Spa Massage parlor in the 4400 block of Broadway on March 13. Tipsters had alerted police to illegal activity at the massage parlor.

Police arrested 57-year-old Quiju Zhang on a prostitution charge.

Zhang posted bond and was subsequently released, pending trial.