The Billy Goat Chip Company crafting tastier, crispier potato chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - In the summer of 1853, Saratoga Springs, New York restaurant customer sent back his order of French fried potatoes saying they were too thin. Chef George Crum decided to rile the guest and made the fries to thin to skewer with a fork and that was the birth of the potato chip, which we celebrate today on National Potato Chip Day!

Brian Roth, founder & owner, of The Billy Goat Chip Company shares more.

Established in 2009, The Billy Goat Chip Company, Saint Louis, Missouri, is committed to crafting tastier and crispier potato chips by using only hand-selected Idaho russet potatoes that are hand-cooked seasoned, packaged and delivered fresh to ensure the highest quality for the uncompromising consumer. Potato chip flavors include Classic Original, Spicy Kicker, and Bold Sweet Potato. All of The Billy Goat Chip Company chips are non-GMO, gluten free, peanut free, 100 percent natural/no preservatives, zero cholesterol, zero trans-fat and Kosher certified.

Chips are sold at major food retailers (Dierbergs, Schnucks, Shop N Save, Straubs, Whole Foods) and served at restaurants (Sugarfire, Kaldi`s, Fountain on Locust and many others.) Schools and other non-profits can special order bags of chips with their own logos for fundraisers.

Every bag of The Billy Goat Potato Chips is filled by hand to ensure 'honest packaging' without the addition of nitrogen, so each bag is full of chips, not air, and each bag is sealed immediately to maintain freshness and packed for delivery within 48 hours.

All chips were created by Chef Brian Roth, who earned his professional chef certification through the ACFEF Apprenticeship program of the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation.

Billy Goat Chips are served at restaurants, entertainment venues, and schools, and for fundraising events. They are available for purchase through select supermarkets, small grocers and gourmet food stores, as well as online.

To learn more visit: BillyGoatSTL.com or call (314) 353-GOAT (4628)