Trump checks out fighter jets at Boeing plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) – President Donald Trump is checking out fighter jets at a Boeing facility in St. Louis and holding a round-table discussion with business leaders.

The president climbed a set of metal stairs to take a look at the cockpit of an EA-18 Growler plane.

Trump is calling Boeing a “truly great company” and says the U.S. makes the best fighter jets in the world.

Trump says he has asked Congress to provide funding for two dozen new F-18 jets and jokes with the head of Boeing that he’s “working on price.”

The president is in Missouri to promote the benefits of last year’s tax overhaul. He says families in Missouri will save $4 billion in taxes in 2018.