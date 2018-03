× ‘Under the Clock Tower’ meeting tonight at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO — Forest Park looks ahead to its future Wednesday night during the third annual “Under the Clock Tower: State of Forest Park” community gathering. Visitors will learn about the latest park restoration projects.

The event is hosted by Forest Park Forever and the city of St. Louis. They plan to announce a $130 million capital campaign.

FOX-2’s Jasmine Huda will emcee tonight’s event.