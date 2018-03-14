Watch LIVE video – President Trump holds roundtable discussion after Boeing tour

LIVE VIDEO: President Trump talks tax reform at business roundtable

ST. LOUIS, MO — President Trump is touring the Boeing Defense, Space and Security facility in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, he will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs and employees from several Missouri-based companies.  The live video is scheduled to start at 3:05pm Central time.

The companies involved in this discussion have all announced bonuses, wage increases, or other investments as a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The conversation is expected to highlight the benefits of tax reform.

Companies:

  • Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a St. Louis-based division of The Boeing Company – Delivered $100 million in charitable donations, $100 million for workforce development, and $100 million for infrastructure and facilities
  • College of the Ozarks, a Point Lookout-based Christian liberal arts college – Announced a $204 bonus for all full-time, permanent employees
  • Mid-Am Metal Forming, a Rogersville-based metal fabricator – Announced a $250 bonus to all employees
  • Dynamic Fastener, a Raytown-based tool and fastener manufacturer – Announced $200 to $1,000 bonuses to all full-time employees
  • Kansas City Power & Light, a Kansas City-based electric utility company – Announced $100 million in annual tax savings for customers
  • Central Bancompany, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees
  • Hawthorn Bank, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees
  • Great Southern Bank, a Springfield-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees – Kansas City Southern Railway, a Kansas City-based transportation holding company – Announced $1,000 bonuses to all non-executive employees
  • Hunter Chase & Associates, a Springfield-based construction contractor – Awarded all foremen and superintendents 1 week of vacation

Roundtable Participants:

  • President Donald J. Trump
  • The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
  • Dan Mehan, President and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce
  • Dennis Muilenburg, Chairman, President, and CEO, The Boeing Company
  • Hazel Jean Mims, Employee, The Boeing Company
  • Dr. Jerry Davis, President, College of the Ozarks
  • Bonnie Brazzeal, Employee, College of the Ozarks
  • Renee Crooker, Employee, College of the Ozarks
  • Dave Johnson, CEO, Mid-Am Metal Forming
  • Brandon Pister, Employee, Mid-Am Metal Forming
  • Kevin Perz, Owner, Dynamic Fastener
  • Terry Bassham, Chairman, President, and CEO, Kansas City Power & Light
  • Bryan Cook, Chairman and CEO, Central Bancompany
  • David Turner, Chairman, CEO, and President, Hawthorn Bank
  • Kevin Baker, Chief Credit Officer, Great Southern Bank
  • Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, President and CEO, Kansas City Southern Railway
  • Chad Devenney, Employee, Kansas City Southern
  • Mary Beth Hartman, Owner and President, Hunter Chase & Associates