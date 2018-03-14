Watch LIVE video – President Trump holds roundtable discussion after Boeing tour

ST. LOUIS, MO — President Trump is touring the Boeing Defense, Space and Security facility in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, he will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs and employees from several Missouri-based companies. The live video is scheduled to start at 3:05pm Central time.
The companies involved in this discussion have all announced bonuses, wage increases, or other investments as a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The conversation is expected to highlight the benefits of tax reform.
Companies:
- Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a St. Louis-based division of The Boeing Company – Delivered $100 million in charitable donations, $100 million for workforce development, and $100 million for infrastructure and facilities
- College of the Ozarks, a Point Lookout-based Christian liberal arts college – Announced a $204 bonus for all full-time, permanent employees
- Mid-Am Metal Forming, a Rogersville-based metal fabricator – Announced a $250 bonus to all employees
- Dynamic Fastener, a Raytown-based tool and fastener manufacturer – Announced $200 to $1,000 bonuses to all full-time employees
- Kansas City Power & Light, a Kansas City-based electric utility company – Announced $100 million in annual tax savings for customers
- Central Bancompany, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees
- Hawthorn Bank, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees
- Great Southern Bank, a Springfield-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees – Kansas City Southern Railway, a Kansas City-based transportation holding company – Announced $1,000 bonuses to all non-executive employees
- Hunter Chase & Associates, a Springfield-based construction contractor – Awarded all foremen and superintendents 1 week of vacation
Roundtable Participants:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
- Dan Mehan, President and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce
- Dennis Muilenburg, Chairman, President, and CEO, The Boeing Company
- Hazel Jean Mims, Employee, The Boeing Company
- Dr. Jerry Davis, President, College of the Ozarks
- Bonnie Brazzeal, Employee, College of the Ozarks
- Renee Crooker, Employee, College of the Ozarks
- Dave Johnson, CEO, Mid-Am Metal Forming
- Brandon Pister, Employee, Mid-Am Metal Forming
- Kevin Perz, Owner, Dynamic Fastener
- Terry Bassham, Chairman, President, and CEO, Kansas City Power & Light
- Bryan Cook, Chairman and CEO, Central Bancompany
- David Turner, Chairman, CEO, and President, Hawthorn Bank
- Kevin Baker, Chief Credit Officer, Great Southern Bank
- Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, President and CEO, Kansas City Southern Railway
- Chad Devenney, Employee, Kansas City Southern
- Mary Beth Hartman, Owner and President, Hunter Chase & Associates