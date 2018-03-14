Watch LIVE video – President Trump holds roundtable discussion after Boeing tour

ST. LOUIS, MO — President Trump is touring the Boeing Defense, Space and Security facility in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, he will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs and employees from several Missouri-based companies. The live video is scheduled to start at 3:05pm Central time.

The companies involved in this discussion have all announced bonuses, wage increases, or other investments as a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The conversation is expected to highlight the benefits of tax reform.

Companies:

Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a St. Louis-based division of The Boeing Company – Delivered $100 million in charitable donations, $100 million for workforce development, and $100 million for infrastructure and facilities

College of the Ozarks, a Point Lookout-based Christian liberal arts college – Announced a $204 bonus for all full-time, permanent employees

Mid-Am Metal Forming, a Rogersville-based metal fabricator – Announced a $250 bonus to all employees

Dynamic Fastener, a Raytown-based tool and fastener manufacturer – Announced $200 to $1,000 bonuses to all full-time employees

Kansas City Power & Light, a Kansas City-based electric utility company – Announced $100 million in annual tax savings for customers

Central Bancompany, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees

Hawthorn Bank, a Jefferson City-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees

Great Southern Bank, a Springfield-based bank – Announced $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $500 bonuses for part-time employees – Kansas City Southern Railway, a Kansas City-based transportation holding company – Announced $1,000 bonuses to all non-executive employees

Hunter Chase & Associates, a Springfield-based construction contractor – Awarded all foremen and superintendents 1 week of vacation

Roundtable Participants: