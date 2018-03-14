× Wright City schools on lockdown after shooting rumor; two under observation

Warren County, MO – Wright City R-II Schools are on lockdown after a suspicious SnapChat post. Students reported the post to authorities. Investigators have not yet seen the SnapChat post but administrators have taken action.

Police were called to investigate a rumor about two boys planning to shoot up a Wright City School. The school district writes on Facebook that one of the boys is with the administration and the other boy is at home with dad.

It is unclear when the lockdown will be lifted. Wright City R-II Schools say they will be sending updates.