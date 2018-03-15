× Boeing up for multi-billion dollar deal with India

ST. LOUIS, MO — Boeing may soon land a multi-billion dollar deal o supply India with F-A 18 Super Hornets. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Boeing had been considered the frontrunner in the race to supply the Indian navy with 57 new fighter jets. The deal is worth up to $9- billion.

Now, Boeing is in contention for a much larger $15 billion order after the Indian government abruptly asked its air force to consider the twin-engine planes. This would be a major opportunity for Boeing whose only foreign Super Hornet customer so far is the Royal Australian Air Force.