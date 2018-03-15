Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY..MARCH 16, 2018

What a difference a day makes…a slow moving low pressure makes its way over the region…cloudy and windy and chilly to cold…periods of rain maybe a small spot storm…windy, raw and cold to be out…no Spring on Friday.The pattern holds into Friday night…the weekend…it is dry…Saturday…clouds with slow clearing but dry…the high 55 degrees…then Sunday…partly sunny and 60 for the high…more rain moves in for Monday and it stays chilly.