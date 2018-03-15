Egyptian exhibit makes North American debut in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Next time you walk into the St. Louis Art Museum you’ll be greeted by three in enormous statues roughly 16-feet tall and weighing approximately six tons each.

“When the queen goes up, I’ll probably cry a bit little bit. It just makes me that excited,” said Lisa Cakmak, the organizer behind the Sunken Cities: Egypt's Lost World exhibit.

“About 80 percent of those objects are from underwater archaeological excavation and that material is supplemented by real gems … from museums in Egypt.”

The exhibit, which will make its North American debut in St. Louis, will have more than 275 objects on display.

French Archeologist Franck Goddio discovered the lost cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, which were hit by an earthquake then swallowed by water.

“We have been working there for 20 years and I doubt that not more than 10 percent has been excavated and we retrieved up to now more than 25,000 artifacts,” he said.

The exhibit will be at the St. Louis Art Museum until September 9.

Crews still have some unpacking to do before the exhibit opens on Sunday, March 25.