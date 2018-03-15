Greitens’ defense team allowed to depose investigator for the prosecution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens popped up in south St. Louis Thursday morning just after his defense team battled prosecutors in St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison later issued a court order “green lighting” Greitens’ defense team to depose a key investigator for the prosecution. It will be a videotaped deposition on Monday morning.

The married governor is accused of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nude or partially nude photo of his mistress without her consent and transmitting the photo.

The governor paid an unannounced visit to a Cherokee Street antique store in south St. Louis. The store recently had in its windows broken in retaliation for the store owner flying flags in support of the police. The governor toured the store and posed for photos but left promptly without addressing media.

His defense team continued to target St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the lead prosecutor in the case, for her handling of the case. She hired the private investigative firm Enterra to investigate Greitens instead of having St. Louis police investigate the alleged crime.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the head of Enterra, William Tisaby, once worked for the FBI and that he was suspended and demoted for lying under oath about getting remarried before his divorce was final 20 years ago.

Fox 2/News 11 confirmed Tisaby will be deposed Monday morning.

The judge has also ordered the prosecution to turn over all evidence it is obligated to turn over to the Greitens team. That would include the alleged photo, considered key evidence in the case.

Last month, a prosecutor admitted the prosecution did not have such a photo but planned on obtaining it.

“All information relative to any private investigator that worked on this case may be relevant to the evidence that gets presented in the courtroom,” Greitens’ attorney, Jim Martin, said after Thursday’s hearing. “There is no photograph. The circuit attorney has already said that.”

The issue of allowing cameras in the courtroom for the trial in May also came up.

The prosecution is opposed saying in a statement: “Our country has a long history of the kind of courtroom drama that cameras in the courtroom can provoke. We believe cameras in the courtroom could potentially compromise the ability for both the victim and the defendant to receive justice.”

Burlison also ordered the prosecution to provide all withheld materials and a log of materials it deems to be “privileged” - not required to be shared with the defense - by Friday morning, March 16. Attorneys for both sides will then meet in the judge's chambers Friday morning to go over what's allowed and what's off limits for questioning in Tisaby's deposition.