Irish Whiskey Workshop Mar. 19 at Cork & Barrel Chop House And Spirits

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Irish Whiskey Workshop is celebrating with Whiskey traditions at the Cork & Barrel Chop House And Spirits. Be prepared to learn more about the history of the drink and enjoy samples as well!

Mixologist James Nahm and Executive Chef, Candice Poss discussed Ireland and the history of its whiskeys.

During the Irish Whiskey Workshop, guests can taste 5 different whiskeys, enjoy traditional Irish hors d'oeurves, and play an Irish game.

Irish Whiskey Workshop

Monday, March 19 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cork & Barrel Chop House And Spirits

7337 Mexico Rd.

St. Peters

Tickets: $50 Per Person

Phone: (636) 387-7030