National Geographic new series ‘One Strange Rock’ premieres March 26

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Astronaut Jerry Linenger spent nearly five months on the Russian space station Mir and logged 50 million miles on that mission alone. Linenger hosts an episode of "One Strange Rock."

National Geographic's epic new series premieres, Monday, March 26, at 10/9c. The cinematic 10-episode event series is hosted by Will Smith and features an elite ensemble of astronauts who tell the

extraordinary story of the earth through their perspectives. Linenger hosts the Aprill 23rd episode of One Strange Rock, titled "Survival."

The series explores some of the questions many of us take for granted: why is earth the only planet (that we know) to support life? How fragile are the perfectly tuned systems that sustain this living planet? What are the greatest threats to the environment and human existence on earth? Are we alone, and where did we come from? Is there really no place like home?