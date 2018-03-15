Is Our Nation Safe Under Trump? Panel discussion in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - James Carafano, leading expert in national security and foreign policy, joined us to discuss a panel being held March 15 in Forest Park.

The panel will explore the topic of homeland security, and how the Trump Administration is protecting America. Topics will include preparedness of the armed forces and alliances abroad, and politics and policies in the Beltway.

Panelists include James Carafano The Heritage Foundation`s Vice President, Foreign and Defense Policy Studies. Genevieve Wood, Senior Fellow in Communications and Senior Contributor, The Daily Signal, Sen. Jim Talent, Former Missouri US Senator and foreign affairs expert, and Jamie Allman, Emmy Award-winning local radio host on FM NewsTalk 97.1

Is Our Nation Safe Under Trump?

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Doors open - 6:00 p.m. Event begin - 7:00pm

Norman Probstein Golf Course Clubhouse Forest Park

6141 Lagoon Drive

St. Louis MO 63112

For more information contact: Corrine Williams, Corrine.Williams@heritage.org or call (305) 479-5683