ST. LOUIS, MO — A man is charged with assaulting two nurses at Saint Louis University Hospital. Court documents show… Jejuane Robinson was being treated in the hospital emergency room when he had to be restrained. He spat at one nurse and bit her finger. He head-butted another nurse.

SLU hospital issued a statement saying, “We are committed to keeping our employees, patients and visitors safe. We take matters like this very seriously.”