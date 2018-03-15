× Privileged evidence focus of Gov. Greitens pre-trial meeting

ST. LOUIS, MO — Attorneys on both sides in the Governor Greitens’ invasion of privacy case had another pre-trial meeting Thursday morning. The governor’s lawyer, Jim Martin, talked about the need to make sure the defense team gets a look at all the evidence that the Circuit Attorney’s office has.

Jim Martin said after the meeting, “We’re just trying to get all the evidence that the Circuit Attorney has so it’s an even playing field.” He was asked if he thought the prosecutor was withholding some evidence. Martin responded, “We’ll find out.”

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the defense team is asking for a sweeping amount of information, and some of it is privileged. Judge Rex Burlison said he will take a look at the evidence and make a decision as to what’s privileged and what isn’t.

On another issue is that the judge is deciding if television cameras should be allowed in the courtroom for Governor Greitens’ trail. A prosecutor said their office does not want cameras in the courtroom. The Governor’s attorney said he will have to ask the governor what he wants. An attorney for the woman the governor had an affair with said she has tried to maintain her privacy and cameras in the courtroom could be detrimental to her. Judge Burlison did not rule on the issue Thursday.

Both sides are back in court Monday morning at 9:30.