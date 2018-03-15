Researchers produce amazing rap video about attempt to cure arthritis at Washington University

ST. LOUIS, MO — Washington University Medical researchers are rapping about developing a cure for arthritis in a video produced for “Stat Madness.” They’re trying to win a bracket-style competition with other major universities to find the best innovations in science and medicine. Their work may be serious but this video is a lot of fun to watch and listen to. Favorite lines, “No mo need medication. No mo aching when it rain.”

Researchers in St. Louis describe this project on their YouTube page, “Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is competing in the March Madness of biomedical science — STAT Madness, a 64-team competition to find 2017’s top innovations in science and medicine. The School of Medicine’s team — one of two to make the initial cut — is led by Farshid Guilak, PhD, a professor of orthopedic surgery. His lab earned a spot in the bracket for its work rewiring stem cells to produce an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug when the cells encounter inflammation. The eventual goal is to create a vaccine that targets inflammation in joints. This video, inspired by Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee,” is a fun take on the research.”

StatNews.com describes the competition:

“What does great biomedical science look like? Is it an advance in cancer therapy? A device that helps people recover from injury faster? Or, is it an inexpensive tool that gives developing nations a chance to fight crippling disease?

Great bioscience looks like all of this, and those examples are among the nearly 150 entries you sent us for STAT Madness, our yearly contest to find the next best innovations in health and medicine.

We’re seeding a single-elimination bracket of 64 entries that will give us a crowd-voted favorite. (Click here for last year’s winner; click here for this year’s contest) And in the meantime, a team of STAT journalists will be going through the submissions to find the discovery we think will have the most impact in the years to come.

If this sounds a little rah-rah to you, well, you’re right. STAT Madness is fundamentally a celebration of science. It’s also a reminder: Tackling disease starts with small advances, often supported with federal funding. That research leads to the patents and startups that drive parts of our economy, and fuel the clinical trials that we hope will lead to new treatments, if not cures.

So, here’s to test tubes and T cells, and here’s a little more about this year’s pool of 64.”

