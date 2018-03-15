Is it the snooze button or something more?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If the urge to sleep is overwhelming and irresistible, it may be excessive daytime sleepiness or EDS. The urge is one of the most common complaints people make to sleep specialists. EDS may be reported as irritability, difficulty concentrating, poor memory or mood changes.

Doctor Raj Dasgupta is an assistant professor at the University of Southern California. He can you tell if you need to hit the snooze button, or if it's something more.

