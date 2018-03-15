× US Steel to hold a job fair at its Granite City works

ST. LOUIS, MO — US Steel will hold a job fair Friday at its Granite City works. The company is looking to fill positions from production to management. This fair comes on the heels of new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Available positions include production, maintenance, management, quality and more. Job seekers are encouraged to attend to learn more about the company and meet with recruiters.

Granite City Job Fair

U. S. Steel Granite City Works

General Office Building

1951 State St.

Granite City, Illinois

Friday, March 16, 9:00 am- 2:00 pm

Residents and business owners in a small Illinois town outside St. Louis are celebrating after U.S. Steel Corp. announced it’s reinstating 500 jobs for the reopening of a steel processing facility.

The Chicago Tribune reports that U.S. Steel announced Wednesday it will restart a blast furnace next month in Granite City. The town was hit hard in 2015 when the company said it would idle its Granite City plant and cut 2,000 jobs.

Residents say that the number of jobs returning may seem small but the move is a positive step forward. Mayor Ed Hagnauer calls the jobs a “morale builder.”

The announcement came just a day before President Donald Trump’s action to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from all foreign countries with the exception of Mexico and Canada.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com