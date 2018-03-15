× Washington University named 2018’s ‘Best College Campus in America’ by Niche

ST. LOUIS, MO — One of the best college campuses in the United States is located in the heart of St. Louis. School and neighborhood discovery website Niche has named Washington University as 2018’s top campus.

The data scientists at Niche say that this year’s rankings are based on statistics, student reviews and information from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus resources across classrooms, labs, performance venues, housing, food, and recreational facilities.

Niche gave Washington University an A+ grade on their report card. They also rank the school as the #2 for architecture and #3 of best college for design in America. The website reports that there is only a 17 percent acceptance rate. Average student SAT scores range from 1400-1570 and ACT scores range from 32-34. The school isn’t cheap, with an average tuition price of $28,000 per year.

Students and teachers seem to like the school. In one poll, 91 percent of students told Niche that professors put a lot of effort into teaching their classes. They gave the school an A+ grade on academics based on faculty accomplishments, salary, and student reviews. The student to faculty ratio appears to be 8:1.

One self-reported alum left this five-star review, “Washington University in St. Louis is an excellent university in all areas ranging from rigorous and stimulating academics, a robust and well round student life center, beautiful housing options, amazing dining facilities and a strong community focused on helping other thrive. I would recommend Washington University in St. Louis to anyone looking for a college experience that not only covers all the basics but goes above and beyond in ensuring that students are successful any field that they choose. Students from all around the world make it a great place to learn and grow as a young adult.”