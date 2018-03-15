× Woman charged with murder in death of Clinton officer

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _ A woman is now charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer killed last week.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tammy Dee Widger was charged Wednesday.

Her rental home was the site of the fatal shooting of Clinton officer Ryan Morton on March 6. She had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say the murder charge was added because Morton was killed in “as a result of” Widger’s drug crime.

Morton was wounded after being sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters.

