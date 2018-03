Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOGTOWN, Mo. - Time to Don the green and head to Dogtown for the 35th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians parade.

The 35th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patricks day parade kicks off March 17th at 10 a.m in Dogtown, followed by the Dogtown Irish Festival.

The festival will feature food and drink from vendors, and the merchant village in Clayton, with over eight vendors selling Irish shirts, jewelry, and much more!

For more information visit: www.Stlhibernians.Com