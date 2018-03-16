× Arnold woman identified as driver in fatal south St. Louis County accident

ST. LOUIS, MO — One woman is dead after being involved in a head-on car crash in south St. Louis County. The accident happened on Tesson Ferry Road near the intersection of Suson Hills Drive Friday morning. A driver crossed over the center line and struck another car.

The driver who crossed the intersection has been identified as 25-year-old Brittany Cole of Arnold. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old female, was taken to a hospital for treatment.