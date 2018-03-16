× Avalanche Deal Blues Costly 4-1 Defeat

One of the teams the Blues are chasing for a playoff spot came into Scottrade Center on Thursday night and handed the Blues a costly defeat. The Colorado Avalanche got two goals from both Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and 44 saves from their goalie, Semyon Varlamov and manhandled the Blues 4-1.

The only Blues goal came from Joel Edmundson. His 7th goal of the season cut the Colorado lead to 2-1 at the time. The game marked Edmundson’s return to the lineup after missing the last 13 games due to a broken right forearm.

The loss drops the Blues five points behind the Avalanche for the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Blues trail the Dallas Stars by four points in the race for the final playoff spot. The Blues have just 12 games remaining in the regular season.