Celebrate National Agriculture Day March 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chevy Chase, MD - Former NASA Astronaut and the first African American female to travel in space, Dr. Mae Jemison, and the president of "4-h" Jennifer Sirangelo suggest more science is needed in classrooms today to meet tomorrow`s global challenges.

There is a 40 percent annual shortage among college graduates with AG industry-related degrees and available job openings. New 'science matters' initiative aims to boost education and interest in AgroSciences.

Both women discussed the need for greater focus on agriculture science in schools and raise awareness among parents and students about careers in this field.

For more information about the science matters initiative visit: 4-h.Org/bayer