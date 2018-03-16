× Charges filed in scalding of child at Belleville daycare

BELLEVILLE, IL – Charges have been filed in the scalding of a child at a daycare facility on March 12, 2018. On Friday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Shiquetta Williams, 36, with Reckless Conduct Causing Great Bodily Harm.

On Monday, a 23-month-old child was burned by hot water at Kolor Wheel, in the 1800 block of North Belt West. An employee contacted police and told them the child had been burned by hot water when immersed in a bathtub. The child is currently at an out of state hospital to receive treatment.

Williams’ bond was set at $500,000.

