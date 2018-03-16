× Company says it gave correct address before Missouri officer’s death

CLINTON, Mo. – A telephone company that serves a Missouri county where a police officer was fatally shot after being sent to the wrong address says it is not responsible for the mistake.

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed March 6 and two officers were wounded after they went to a home in Clinton. Authorities have said a man inside the house, James Waters, shot the officers before dying in a gunfight.

The 911 call the officers responded to came from Windsor, 20 miles from Clinton.

The Kansas City Star reports CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen said the company’s investigation found it provided the correct phone number and address after the 911 call.

Henry County 911 Emergency Communications chairman Ken Scott didn’t disagree, saying the county’s cmputer assisted dispatching and mapping system may have had an error.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com