Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND..MARCH 17-18, 2018
The weekend still looking dry…Saturday…the low pressure pulls away but leaves lots of clouds behind and chilly weather…lets call it mostly cloudy for the afternoon…50-55 degrees…quiet on Saturday evening and Sunday…a pretty nice day…partly sunny and near 60 degrees…more rain moves in for Monday-Monday night…a few storms and it stays chilly.
The key thought here…winter weather is not over…never trust the weather until after Easter!