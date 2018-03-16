East St. Louis shooting leaves one dead, one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - Police say a man is dead and another man is at the hospital after a shooting. They say when they arrived on the scene they found the victims on the porch.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of St. Louis Avenue. The call for shots fired came in around 5pm Friday.

Police say they believe everyone involved knew each other and are connected to the residence.

Crime scene investigators were seen collecting evidence and photographing the porch area. Police say witnesses are talking.

"Our crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence. We also have officers on scene that are interviewing all the witnesses trying to determine what occurred this evening," said Illinois State Police Sergeant Jerri Hochmuth.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the victim yet. If you have information about this deadly shooting Illinois state police ask you call them.