ST. LOUIS, MO — A local police department is using a superhero film that's dominating box offices globe to open the door for honest discussions with young people about serious issues facing the community.

Ferguson police officers took students to see the blockbuster hit movie Black Panther. Officers Dequincy Howard and Michelle Merriwether opened their wallets and paid for the high schoolers field trip to the theater. When the movie ended conversations about preventing violence and improving community-police relations began.