Fox 2 Prep Zone – Thursday, March 15, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's semi-final day for Class 5 High School Basketball in Missouri. On our 9 PM Sports cast, we had highlights of the Class 5 Boys semi-finals, Chaminade vs Rock Bridge and Webster Groves vs Liberty. The girls Class 5 semi-final game between Kirkwood and Liberty was also featured.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Our 6 PM Sports cast we had highlights from the Missouri Class 5 Girls semi-finals, Kirkwood vs Liberty and St. Joe's vs Kickapoo.