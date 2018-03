Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It is a bittersweet serving of Cookie Bites. FOX2 Web Producer Danielle Scruggs is leaving on March 23rd for an amazing opportunity! Check out the surprise guest that helped us, "See you later!" and "Good luck!"

Also, see how Danielle was on what she calls the "Cookie Couch" with her flawless plot predictions for the FOX Drama "EMPIRE".

Follow Danielle on her journey on social media at @Danielle Scruggs on Facebook and Twitter!