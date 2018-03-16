Job Fair at U.S. Steel Granite City Works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Il. - U.S. Steele will host a job Friday, March 16 in Granite City. The company is re-opening its Granite City Works after President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Chicago Tribune reports that U.S. Steel announced Wednesday it will restart a blast furnace next month in Granite City. The town was hit hard in 2015 when the company said it would idle its Granite City plant and cut 2,000 jobs.

Residents say that the number of jobs returning may seem small but the move is a positive step forward. Mayor Ed Hagnauer calls the jobs a “morale builder.”

Available positions include production, maintenance, management, quality and more. Job seekers are encouraged to attend to learn more about the company and meet with recruiters.

Granite City Job Fair

U. S. Steel Granite City Works

General Office Building

1951 State St.

Granite City, Illinois

Friday, March 16, 9:00 am- 2:00 pm