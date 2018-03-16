Kids start bake-sale to benefit injured Arnold officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - You can get a fix for your sweet tooth while helping out a good cause in Fenton. Two 5th graders from the Rockwood School District are hosting a bake sale to benefit Arnold officer Ryan O'Connor who was wounded in the line of duty.

Brody Recht got the bake sale started. He's best friends with Officer Ryan O'Conner's son Keerin and wanted to do something special for the family.

Recht set up this bake sale and lemonade stand with the help of his friend Lucas Cobb. They made all these treats with the help of their families and friends.

The bake sale workers are also accepting gift card donations. They want to give the family something special to look forward to when they return home from Colorado. Officer O'Connor is recovering at a hospital there.