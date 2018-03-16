Luke Bryan’s ‘What Makes You Country Tour’ among acts coming to St. Louis

Posted March 16, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo-  St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows.

Heres the rundown: 

  • Luke Bryan's 'What Makes You Country Tour' With Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Aug. 25, Busch, On Sale March 23
  • Logic, Nf, Kyle, Aug. 3, Hca
  • The 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show With Five Finger Death Punch And Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Aug. 7, Hca
  • Kiefer Sutherland, April 12, Delmar Hall
  • Joe Jackson, July 21, The Pageant
  • An Evening With The Mavericks, June 7, The Pageant
  • 'Here Comes The Runts Tour' With Awolnation, June 27, The Pageant
  • Rupaul`S Drag Race: Werq The World' With Kim Chi, Valentina, Shangela, Violet Chachki And Host Bob The Drag Queen, Sept. 14, The Pageant
  • Lyle Lovett, Sept. 1, Peabody
  • Earth, Wind & Fire, Aug. 24, Peabody
  • Miranda Lambert, Friday, Scottrade Center
  • KD Lang, Friday, Peabody Opera House
  • Big k.R.I.T., Friday, The Ready Room
  • Festival of Laughs, Saturday, Chaifetz, with Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace, Tommy Davidson, Tony Rock and Bruce Bruce
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes, Saturday, Delmar Hall
  • The Eagles, Sunday, Scottrade Center
  • Graham Nash, Sunday, The Pageant
  • Lecrae, Monday, The Pageant