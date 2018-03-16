Luke Bryan’s ‘What Makes You Country Tour’ among acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo- St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows.
Heres the rundown:
- Luke Bryan's 'What Makes You Country Tour' With Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Aug. 25, Busch, On Sale March 23
- Logic, Nf, Kyle, Aug. 3, Hca
- The 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show With Five Finger Death Punch And Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Aug. 7, Hca
- Kiefer Sutherland, April 12, Delmar Hall
- Joe Jackson, July 21, The Pageant
- An Evening With The Mavericks, June 7, The Pageant
- 'Here Comes The Runts Tour' With Awolnation, June 27, The Pageant
- Rupaul`S Drag Race: Werq The World' With Kim Chi, Valentina, Shangela, Violet Chachki And Host Bob The Drag Queen, Sept. 14, The Pageant
- Lyle Lovett, Sept. 1, Peabody
- Earth, Wind & Fire, Aug. 24, Peabody
- Miranda Lambert, Friday, Scottrade Center
- KD Lang, Friday, Peabody Opera House
- Big k.R.I.T., Friday, The Ready Room
- Festival of Laughs, Saturday, Chaifetz, with Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace, Tommy Davidson, Tony Rock and Bruce Bruce
- Steve Earle & The Dukes, Saturday, Delmar Hall
- The Eagles, Sunday, Scottrade Center
- Graham Nash, Sunday, The Pageant
- Lecrae, Monday, The Pageant