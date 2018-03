Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Maplewood police want people to be on the lookout for a couple trying to scam people to steal their cars. The department says a man and woman in a dark colored pick up truck have been seen in parking lots.

Police say the couple tells drivers their wheel is broken, but that it is ultimately a scam to steal vehicles. Police also think a white car could be involved.

Police warn not to speak with these people and to call them immediately.