ST. LOUIS, Mo. - March is "Endometriosis Awareness Month". Dr. Patrick Yeung SLUcare gynecologist joined Fox2 in the Morning to talk about the signs and symptoms.

Endometriosis is a common disorder in women where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. One problem is that it's under-diagnosed and under-treated. This disorder is painful and can cause infertility.

For more infomation visit slucare.Edu/endometriosis