Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Fourth grader at Spoede Elementary school, Jeulz Bugg is a top 24-contestant on this year's MasterChef Junior Season 6.

He joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to demonstrate his kitchen skills, and talk about the cooking methods for his bacon mac & cheese pizza.

Juelz loves animals and someday hopes to open a restaurant where dogs and their owners can eat the same meal!

Watch MasterChef Junior Friday's at 7p.m. on FOX2.

To learn more visit: www.Fox.com/MasterChef-Junior