Mizzou Ready for Return to NCAA Tournament
After a five year absence the Missouri Tigers Men’s Basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament. They play Florida State on Friday, March 16th in the first round of the tournament.
Mizzou will play their NCAA Tournament opening round game without their second leading scorer, Jordan Barnett. The three point shooting specialist is suspended for being arrested on a DUI charge. If the Tigers beat Florida State, Barnett will be eligible to play in Missouri's second round NCAA game.