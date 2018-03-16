× Mizzou Ready for Return to NCAA Tournament

After a five year absence the Missouri Tigers Men’s Basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament. They play Florida State on Friday, March 16th in the first round of the tournament.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Tigers in Nashville, Tennessee and has their story of excitement at the Big Dance.

Mizzou will play their NCAA Tournament opening round game without their second leading scorer, Jordan Barnett. The three point shooting specialist is suspended for being arrested on a DUI charge. If the Tigers beat Florida State, Barnett will be eligible to play in Missouri's second round NCAA game.

Zac Choate has the story of Mizzou's game plan of succeeding without Barnett available.