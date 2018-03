Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — New charges were filed Friday against a south St. Louis County man accused of firing shots into the home of a Chesterfield couple.

Phillip Stroisch now faces 21 counts stemming from allegations he beat and assaulted a family member before driving to Chesterfield on the morning of March 5th.

Stroisch was captured in Arkansas following a police chase.

He is in the hospital after reportedly shooting himself during the pursuit.