Police searching for missing boy, 11, last seen in 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help to locate a child who has been missing for over one year. Johnathan Reeves. 11, went missing over a year ago in March 2017. Johnathan may be in the company of his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton.

The child was last seen in South Bend, IN. He and his mother may still be in the local area or they may attempt to travel to Minneapolis, MN or St. Louis, MO.

Johnathan may use the alias last name Hernton.

He is described as 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His mother, Candace, is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Johnathan, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Saint Joseph County Police Department (Indiana) at 1-574-235-9201.