Siblings carjack St. Louis salesman during test-drive

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis brother and sister are charged in connection with carjacking a car salesman during a test drive Wednesday. Antoine Dorsey, 23, is charged with robbery and his sister Antoinette Dorsey, 27, is charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, the Dorseys went to Joe-K Auto Sales at 6700 Manchester "to arrange a test drive of a 2012 Dodge Charger".

The car salesman took them on a drive, according to his manager Mike Davis, to show the two how the car runs. Davis said the Dorseys asked the car salesman to drive them to their apartment at 2100 Hampton so they could retrieve their IDs.

According to court documents, that's when an unidentified accomplice pulled up in a dark Volvo, got out of the car and entered the Charger.

"A guy got out of the car and stuck a gun to his head," said Mike Davis, Manager of Joe-K Auto Sales. "They put the gun to his head then they tried to pull him in the car,"

His employee got away scared but not hurt. The accomplice made his getaway in the Volvo and Antoine drove off in the Charger, eventually crashing it near Highway 44 and Grand Boulevard.

"The car landed upside down. The car is a piece of crap now," said Davis. "I wouldn't give you 200 bucks for the car now," he added.

I reached out to the St. Louis police department for more information on the third suspect but did not hear back. All the court documents say is that the unidentified accomplice was driving a dark Volvo and had a handgun.