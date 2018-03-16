Spring Training Sea Lion Show at St. Louis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Saint Louis Zoo ’s sea lions of summer report to “Spring Training” Friday (March 16) at the First Bank Sea Lion Show at Sea Lion Sound.

Zoo trainers are working with the California sea lions on high jumps, flipper walks, high dives, Frisbee tosses and other acrobatic and athletic behaviors. Throughout the show, trainers explain sea lion behavior and positive-reinforcement training, animal fun facts and the need for conserving the sea lions' ocean habitat.

Sea Lion Show Schedule:

Spring Training Shows — March 16-30

1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. every day

Tickets are $2 per person. Children under age 2 are free.

Pre-season Weekend Shows — March 31-May 20

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only

Tickets are $4 per person. Children under age 2 are free.

Daily Summer Shows — May 25-Aug.17

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. every day, with an additional show at 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Tickets are $4 per person. Children under age 2 are free.

Post-season Weekend Shows — Aug. 18-26

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only

Tickets are $4 per person. Children under age 2 are free.

Labor Day Weekend Shows — Aug. 31-Sept. 3

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. every day

Tickets are $4 per person. Children under age 2 are free.

Fall Shows: Check the Zoo’s website for the fall schedule.

Tickets are available 45 minutes prior to showtime and may be purchased at the Sea Lion Show ticket booth.

