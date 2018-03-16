St. Louis prepares for several St. Patrick’s Day parades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Ancient Order of Hibernians will put on their annual St. Patricks Day in Dogtown Saturday. The group has also teamed up with Dogtown United to host an Irish festival throughout the streets after the parade.

St. Louis metro police say they will have additional officers out on the streets Saturday.

This year both the Dogtown and the Downtown Saint Patrick’s Parades are on the same day.