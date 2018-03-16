St. Louis prepares for several St. Patrick’s Day parades

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Ancient Order of Hibernians will put on their annual St. Patricks Day in Dogtown Saturday. The group has also teamed up with Dogtown United to host an Irish festival throughout the streets after the parade.
St. Louis metro police say they will have additional officers out on the streets Saturday.
This year both the Dogtown and the Downtown Saint Patrick’s Parades are on the same day.
- Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade: 10:00am - Along Tamm Avenue in Dogtown Neighborhood
- Downtown Parade: 1:00 pm – Along Market Street in Downtown St. Louis
- St. Patrick Day Parade
Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: Cottleville, MO
Time: Noon Admission: Free
The parade starts on Weiss Road near Warren Elementary and ends at Francis Howell Central
- Downtown Alton St. Patrick's Festival
Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: Downtown Alton, IL
Time: 11:00am-7:00pm
Local businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment, and games.